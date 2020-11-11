Huntington Ingalls Industries Receives 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) received the Gold 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor during a virtual ceremony on Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia recognized HII as one of the 675 recipients of the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire and retain veterans.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on a number of criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs — with requirements varying for large, medium and small employers.

“It is an honor to be recognized by Secretary Eugene Scalia for our efforts to continuously serve the men and women who serve our nation,” said Bill Ermatinger, HII’s executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “Fifteen percent of our total workforce consists of both veterans and active duty military personnel. Their decision to continue their service by working with HII speaks to the quality and dedication they bring to work every day.”

HII’s commitment to the men and women of the U.S. armed forces extends beyond the services and ships, the company builds, and the professional services the company provides to government and industry partners. HII employs more than 6,400 military and current members of the reserves and National Guard.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by leading businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting and retaining veterans. The 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Program will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2021. For more information about the program and the application process, visit www.HIREVets.gov .

