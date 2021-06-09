Huntington Ingalls Industries Wins Planning Yard Contract Worth A Potential $724 Million

Huntington Ingalls Industries announced today that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has been awarded a contract with a potential total value of $724 million for planning yard services in support of in-service amphibious ships.

“Ingalls has a 40-year history of providing planning yard services to ships in active service,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “We consider this a core competency and a critical part of our mission to support the Navy in meeting fleet commitments around the world.”

Planning yard services provided will be in support of amphibious transport dock (LPD 17), assault (LHD 1 and LHA 6), command (LCC 19), and dock landing (LSD 41/49) classes of ships. The contract includes options over a seven-year period and covers fleet modernization availability planning; engineering, design and logistics support; material procurement; program and configuration data management; and on-site technical support through established homeport and planning yard offices and resources.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)