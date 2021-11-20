Huntington Ingalls Names Mike Aldinger VP of LVC Training Solutions

Huntington Ingalls Industries announced that Mike Aldinger has joined its Technical Solutions division as vice president of HII’s live, virtual, constructive (LVC) training solutions with a focus on growth and engagements with the U.S. Air Force. HII’s LVC training solutions team offers artificial intelligence-driven advanced simulation capabilities, including virtual and augmented reality and large, integrated exercises around the globe, to enable the U.S. Department of Defense to meet critical readiness requirements.

“HII’s extensive portfolio of U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy training has helped transform LVC across the joint defense community,” said Glenn Goodman, president of HII’s LVC Solutions business group. “Mike’s experience in tailoring and scaling mission training solutions will unlock expanded opportunities to support the joint force in the critical area of readiness.”

Aldinger joins HII following 22 years at Northrop Grumman Mission Systems, where he applied his background in engineering and mission training technical activities to lead the expansion of the company’s LVC portfolio. Aldinger’s expertise spans business growth and strategy focused on target identification and capture strategies in simulation training, networks, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, mission planning, as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance for the defense community.