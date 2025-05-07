On May 3, the International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM-USA) and the Emergency Management External Affairs Association (EMEAA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to solidify a working relationship to enhance emergency management at all levels of government, private sector, and nonprofit organizations throughout the world. This partnership includes a shared focus on substantive communication, meaningful collaboration, and measurable coordination with emergency managers and the public.

“IAEM-USA has long demonstrated a commitment to advance the profession by promoting the principles of emergency management; and to serve its members by providing information, networking, and development opportunities,” said IAEM-USA President Carrie Speranza. “This partnership will lead to greater advocacy, stronger collaboration, and deeper coordination at a time when our nation needs it most.

IAEM-USA and EMEAA have complementary missions and visions. Both seek to serve the needs of emergency management leadership, operators, members, and communicators. Both associations understand that we are all stronger when we work together.

“At EMEAA, we promote emergency management external affairs knowledge, history, experience, global best practices, professional development, and thought leadership within the profession,” shared EMEAA President Bob Jensen. “This partnership between leadership, operators, and communicators is the natural and essential next step to benefit our shared profession in saving lives and protecting property as we face an uncertain future.”

Emergency managers everywhere provide essential services with too few resources, staffing, and funds. We applaud their selfless accomplishments and we are inspired to be value-added, working together.

We all know that the purpose of emergency management is to protect communities from disasters and crises by preparing for, responding to, and recovering from these events. The purpose of strategic communications is to create and implement plans that convey the right message to a specific audience via the most effective channels. Our whole is greater than the sum of our parts. This new partnership connects the dots to more abundant service to the emergency management community.

The original announcement and more information can be found here.