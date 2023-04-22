IARPA Releases RFI on Molecular-Scale Data Storage and Archiving

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) seeks information regarding molecular-scale data storage and archiving.

IARPA is investigating faster, better, cheaper ways to store data. In particular, IARPA seeks to understand the current technological landscape for writing and reading data using DNA as the storage media. IARPA also wants to explore the processes that need to be implemented to successfully use DNA-based tera- / exa-byte archives with error rates similar to or better than current storage technologies.

Responses to this RFI are due no later than May 26, 2023, 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time . All submissions must be electronically submitted to [email protected] as a PDF document. Inquiries to this RFI must be submitted to [email protected] no later than April 28, 2023, 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time. Do not send questions with proprietary content. No telephone inquiries will be accepted .

