73.5 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, June 10, 2023
spot_img
HomeIndustryEmerging Innovation
IndustryEmerging InnovationIndustry News

IARPA to Hold Anonymous Real-Time Speech (ARTS) Program Proposers’ Day

The ARTS program aims to develop new methods that will anonymize conversational speech without degrading usability.

By Homeland Security Today

The IARPA ARTS program aims to develop novel algorithms that will modify spontaneous speech in real-time to protect an individual’s privacy.

Countless electronics in modern life, like smart phones, digital assistants, televisions, remote controls, and even appliances, have microphones that are always listening for speech signals, using voice driven technologies to interact with people. But recorded speech contains a wealth of personal, sensitive information that can be exploited by privacy threats such as biometric recognition, background profiling, and emotional screening; a person’s speech can reveal not only their identity, but also static traits, such as dialect, gender, and age, as well as dynamic traits, such as fear, stress, and anger.

The ARTS program aims to develop new methods that will anonymize conversational speech without degrading usability. The capabilities developed in this program will overcome threats to privacy such as speaker identification software, human evaluation of static traits, and automated classification of dynamic traits. The program desires novel software-based systems suitable for conversations, with the transformed speech that is understandable, sounds natural, and operates in real-time.

The ARTS Proposers’ Day will be Tuesday, 27 June 2023 from 9:30am to 5:00pm EDT. Proposers’ Day Registration closes Thursday, 22 June at 5PM EDT.

Read more at IARPA

Previous articleDeveloping Trustworthy AI to Inform Decisions When Every Moment Counts
Next articleTSA Opens State-of-the-Art Training Academy in Las Vegas
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals