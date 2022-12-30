37.4 F
IARPA to Hold Proposer’s Day for ReSCIND Cyberpsychology-Informed Defense Program

ReSCIND seeks to augment traditional cyber defenses to help rebalance the asymmetry of cyber defense by imposing a cyber penalty on attackers.

By Homeland Security Today

The IARPA ReSCIND program aims to improve cybersecurity by developing a new set of cyberpsychology-informed defenses that leverage attacker’s human limitations, such as innate decision-making biases and cognitive vulnerabilities. ReSCIND seeks to develop novel methods to: 1) identify and model human limitations or cognitive biases relevant to cyber attack behavior, 2) understand, measure, and induce changes in cyber attack behavior and success, and 3) provide algorithms for automated adaptation of these solutions based on observed cyber attacker behavior. ReSCIND seeks to augment traditional cyber defenses to help rebalance the asymmetry of cyber defense by imposing a cyber penalty on attackers–causing wasted time and effort–thereby delaying and thwarting attacks.

ReSCIND Proposers’ Day:  Will be held Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 8:00am to 3:30pm PST

REGISTRATION: Participants must register by Monday, February 13, 2023 at noon PST. Same day registrations will not be accepted. The link to register is: https://www.client-meeting.net/rescind-proposers-day

Questions about this announcement can be emailed to: dni-iarpa-ReSCIND-proposers-day@iarpa.gov

More details on this event including opportunities to highlight potential offeror capabilites will be  posted to this annoucement in future updates.

Read more at SAM.gov

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

