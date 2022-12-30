IARPA to Hold Proposer’s Day for ReSCIND Cyberpsychology-Informed Defense Program

The IARPA ReSCIND program aims to improve cybersecurity by developing a new set of cyberpsychology-informed defenses that leverage attacker’s human limitations, such as innate decision-making biases and cognitive vulnerabilities. ReSCIND seeks to develop novel methods to: 1) identify and model human limitations or cognitive biases relevant to cyber attack behavior, 2) understand, measure, and induce changes in cyber attack behavior and success, and 3) provide algorithms for automated adaptation of these solutions based on observed cyber attacker behavior. ReSCIND seeks to augment traditional cyber defenses to help rebalance the asymmetry of cyber defense by imposing a cyber penalty on attackers–causing wasted time and effort–thereby delaying and thwarting attacks.

ReSCIND Proposers’ Day: Will be held Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 8:00am to 3:30pm PST

REGISTRATION: Participants must register by Monday, February 13, 2023 at noon PST. Same day registrations will not be accepted. The link to register is: https://www.client-meeting.net/rescind-proposers-day

Questions about this announcement can be emailed to: dni-iarpa-ReSCIND-proposers-day@iarpa.gov