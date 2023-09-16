IARPA to Hold SoURCE CODE Program Proposers’ Day

The SoURCE CODE program is seeking to provide novel technologies to assist forensic experts in making determinations of the most likely attackers, based on coding styles. The program will explore full feature spaces in binary code and source code files to measure the similarity between files and provide information to forensic experts to the likely origins (country, groups, individuals, etc.). This capability would enable the automated matching of similar binaries from known samples, allowing analysts to speed up the attribution of malicious attacks to improve law enforcement and intelligence community responses.

PROPOSERS’ DAY INFORMATION

SoURCE CODE Proposers’ Day Registration Site

SAM.gov Reference

SoURCE CODE Teaming Form

SoURCE CODE Proposers’ Day:

Thursday, 05 October 2023 from 0930 to 1730 EDT (UNCLASSIFIED)

Friday, 06 October 2023 from 0930 to 1230 EDT (SECRET)

Proposers’ Day Registration Closes: Friday, 29 September 2023 at 1200 EDT

