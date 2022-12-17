IARPS Hosting REASON Proposers’ Day to Transform Intelligence Analysis

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) REASON Proposers’ Day meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 10:30am to 5:30pm EST to introduce the REASON Program to potential proposers and to provide information on technical requirements and program objectives.

Analysts sort through huge amounts of often uncertain and conflicting information as they strive to answer intelligence questions. REASON will facilitate analysts’ work by pointing them to key pieces of evidence beyond what they have already considered and helping them determine which alternative explanation has the strongest support. It will do this automatically and on demand as the analyst works on a problem. The program will exploit recent advances in artificial intelligence not to do the analysis but to help analysts do it even better. As a result, policymakers all the way up to the President will receive analytic reports with the highest accuracy, clarity and timeliness. REASON will help intelligence analysts solve national security puzzles by identifying crucial overlooked pieces of information and showing ways they fit together. REASON aims to develop novel systems that automatically generate comments enabling intelligence analysts to substantially improve the evidence and reasoning in their analytic reports.

The REASON Proposers’ Day is a hybrid meeting with limited seating for in-person attendees that will be broadcast via the Webex video conference platform for remote attendees. Only one in-person attendee per organization or research group will be permitted to attend, with the exception of professors at the same university or college at IARPA’s discretion. Details of the venue will be sent to those who are approved to attend in-person. Additional attendees will only be allowed to participate remotely. For planning purposes, the venue is located near the Rosslyn Metro Station in Arlington, VA. A recorded video of the meeting will be made available to the public on the IARPA website at https://www.iarpa.gov/index.php/research-programs/REASON

To attend, participants must register prior to Friday, January 6, 2023 at noon EST. Same-day registrations will not be accepted.

