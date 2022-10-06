ICE Awards Indev Analytics and Visualization Services Contract

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has selected Indev as one of two awardees on the Analytics and Visualization domain on its new Scalable Ways to Implement Flexible Tasks (SWIFT) contract.

The SWIFT contract awards across four separate domains – Platform as a Service (PaaS), Hyper Automation, Analytics and Visualization, and Collaborative Services – were announced last week. SWIFT is a five-year contract valued at $340M that will be used to help stand up rapid technology development and accelerated service delivery models across the enterprise. Indev will focus on empowering user communities with the ability to leverage analytics and visualization solutions to make data driven decisions through dashboards, reporting, and related solutions leveraging microservices, Tableau, Qlik, PowerBI and other industry leading tools and platforms.

“This award further solidifies Indev as a recognized leader in data analytics and visualization. As a trusted ICE business partner the last seven years, we are excited to help the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) implement its strategic accelerated service delivery model by building on and drawing from our existing portfolio driving Agile Transformation at ICE,” said Charlie Inman, Partner, DHS and Civilian Programs. “With a broad set of insights gained from supporting OCIO, M&A, OLCD, and other offices, we are excited to take on this new initiative of helping drive mission results and thank ICE OCIO for trusting us.”

Indev is an ISO 9001, 20000, 27001 certified and CMMI Dev L3 appraised small business specializing in Agile Transformation, Cybersecurity, Digital Modernization, and Cloud Enablement services to the DHS, DOT, FAA, Treasury and NASA markets. The company is a member of the Government Technology and Services Coalition (GTSC). GTSC is a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at Indev