ICE Taps Chevo for Privacy Support Contract

Chevo Consulting has announced the award of a prime task order for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Office of Information Governance and Privacy (OIGP) for privacy support. This is a 5-year, $7.8M contract awarded under the OASIS contract vehicle and is Chevo’s fourth prime Task Order at ICE.

On this task order, Chevo will provide subject-matter expertise in the areas of privacy, information compliance, strategic initiative planning, project support, and administrative and operational support services. The support includes assisting the Privacy Unit with the proactive identification and mitigation of risks through privacy gap analyses, compliance reviews, and policy and guidance development, consultative services, oversight, and compliance analysis and document development.

Chevo will help the Privacy Unit lead and fully support the implementation of OIGP’s new responsibilities in protecting information covered under 8 U.S.C. § 1367.

