IDEMIA and Oakland International Airport Partner to Provide Identity Verification for Departing Travelers

IDEMIA has partnered with Oakland International Airport (OAK) in California to provide identity verification for departing international travelers in Terminal 1.

The MFACE technology identifies a continuous flow of people walking through a designated area in real-time using IDEMIA’s independently proven facial recognition technology, which recently achieved best in class accuracy ratings in the latest Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This technology, paired with IDEMIA’s efficient 3D video tracking, will be used to validate travelers departing the U.S. and can be deployed as a standalone unit, desktop unit or as a ready-to-integrate OEM kit.

In August, Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) announced a biometric self-boarding e-gate pilot program in partnership with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for which IDEMIA will manufacture the solution. Additional airport installations include Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), where IDEMIA is facilitating a facial recognition system to help U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) increase air passengers’ security and border control.

IDEMIA does not store private passenger information and CBP conducts biometric matching in the cloud. U.S. citizens can choose to opt out of the facial image capture and instead be processed by airline agents with a passport and boarding pass.

