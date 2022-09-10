IDEMIA Expands TSA PreCeck Enrollment Initiative

In 2022, authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, IDEMIA, has introduced pilots and long-term deployments of an innovative new on-site TSA PreCheck enrollment initiative that provides travelers with a more convenient way to enroll in the program. This new, simplified service delivers TSA PreCheck enrollment in five minutes or less, and most passengers will receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within three to five days.

Staffed by IDEMIA TSA PreCheck Enrollment Ambassadors with mobile enrollment carts, the service was successfully demonstrated for two-week periods at Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN),Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport (GPT) in Mississippi and at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) in Kentucky. Longer-term deployments of the initiative have been launched at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) in Texas and most recently, Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida.

Under this initiative, IDEMIA TSA PreCheck Enrollment Ambassadors are stationed in the airport in easy-to-spot uniforms to increase awareness of the program and to assist passengers with TSA PreCheck enrollment.

In the coming months, IDEMIA will continue to launch this service at additional airports nationwide following successful pilots in Mississippi and Kentucky.

“The first test of this mobile enrollment initiative at Jackson proved very popular with travelers,” said Kim Jackson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the State of Mississippi. “Travelers are enrolling in TSA PreCheck knowing that 94 percent of TSA PreCheck passengers will wait less than five minutes in line on their future trips, and travelers are confident knowing their TSA PreCheck eligibility will streamline their transit through the airport: they can keep their shoes, belts and light jackets on and leave their compliant 3-1-1 liquids and laptops in their bag.”

“We were glad that Louisville was an early adopter of this new and important evolution of TSA PreCheck enrollment,” said Dan Mann, Executive Director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. “Anytime we can offer travelers an opportunity to enhance their airport experience is a win for us and our community. We look forward to learning how best to deliver this new service for people traveling to and from our region.”

