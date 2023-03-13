IDEMIA Extends Biometric Identification Contract with Florida Department of Law Enforcement

IDEMIA will continue its more than twenty-year partnership with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement with a new contract to deliver their cloud-based Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS), centered on an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

IDEMIA’s system provides criminal investigators and law enforcement professionals with a multi-biometric search engine to analyze crucial biometric data, including fingerprint, latent fingerprint, palm print, latent palm print, and face.

The secure and flexible cloud-based MBIS offers image enhancement and filtering tools with verification and comparison features. This supports case management by storing evidence images and case-to-case link information, providing efficiency to detectives. Hosted on government cloud platforms, MBIS eliminates the need of replacing hardware through system and process advancements.

“IDEMIA has over 40 years’ experience working alongside the world’s leading law enforcement agencies, including over 20 years with FDLE,” said Casey Mayfield, Senior Vice President, Justice and Public Safety, IDEMIA Identity and Security North America. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to continue our partnership and further their goals to keep their communities safe.”

