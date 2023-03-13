38.9 F
Washington D.C.
Monday, March 13, 2023
spot_img
IndustryIndustry News

IDEMIA Extends Biometric Identification Contract with Florida Department of Law Enforcement

By Homeland Security Today
(IDEMIA)

IDEMIA will continue its more than twenty-year partnership with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement with a new contract to deliver their cloud-based Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS), centered on an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS). 

IDEMIA’s system provides criminal investigators and law enforcement professionals with a multi-biometric search engine to analyze crucial biometric data, including fingerprint, latent fingerprint, palm print, latent palm print, and face.

The secure and flexible cloud-based MBIS offers image enhancement and filtering tools with verification and comparison features. This supports case management by storing evidence images and case-to-case link information, providing efficiency to detectives. Hosted on government cloud platforms, MBIS eliminates the need of replacing hardware through system and process advancements.

“IDEMIA has over 40 years’ experience working alongside the world’s leading law enforcement agencies, including over 20 years with FDLE,” said Casey Mayfield, Senior Vice President, Justice and Public Safety, IDEMIA Identity and Security North America. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to continue our partnership and further their goals to keep their communities safe.”

Read more at IDEMIA

Previous articleRiverside Research Awarded Multi-Year DARPA Contract to Improve National Cybersecurity
Next articleIrregular Border Detections in the Central Mediterranean More Than Double
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals