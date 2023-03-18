IDEMIA Launches New Contactless Biometric Products

IDEMIA has launched two new contactless biometric products and a luggage identification system.

OneLook™ is a multibiometric identity verification solution offering from-a-distance face and iris capture and biometric matching in a single device. The second generation version provides faster walk-through capture with strong image quality, and is designed to offer greater matching accuracy. OneLook Gen2 is suitable for a range of applications, such as border control and smart boarding.

The MorphoWave™ technology is a fingerprint solution for frictionless processing at land, air and sea borders. The new MorphoWave TP offers contactless, on-the-move ten-fingerprint capture, four fingers simultaneously and a thumb, in any direction. It is designed to produce high-quality fingerprint images in less than one second, with a simple wave of the hand.

Based on artificial intelligence, ALIX™ aims to facilitate the lost luggage search process in airports. It is designed to support airlines and airports in increasing the identification rate of non-identifiable luggage. Once a bag is managed by the baggage handling system of the airport, the ALIX Arch equipment performs high-quality captures of all five sides of the luggage to create its augmented digital tag. If the printed tag is torn off during its journey, the operator takes a new set of images of the bag and uses ALIX Core, a Cloud based platform, to retrieve its digital tag, thus identifying the lost luggage. The operator then creates a new printed tag and puts the luggage back into the baggage handling system. Developed in partnership with Air France, ALIX has been in operation at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport since fall 2022. IDEMIA says it already shows very good results in the field by identifying a large number of bags that have lost their physical tag.