Industry Analyst Firm Ranks Accenture as Top Cybersecurity Service Provider

Accenture has been recognized as the top cybersecurity service provider overall in a new report from industry analyst firm HFS Research.

The report, “The HFS Top 10: Cybersecurity Service Providers, 2022,” assessed 15 service providers’ capabilities across a defined series of criteria to identify how well service providers help their enterprise clients effectively improve their cybersecurity posture. In addition to achieving the top overall ranking, Accenture ranked first in eight of the 11 evaluation criteria: scale of cybersecurity business; growth of cybersecurity business; overall execution; strategy and vision; co-innovation and collaboration; emerging trends readiness; overall innovation; and OneOffice alignment.

“Our position in this HFS report reflects our mission to help clients build cyber resilience through transformative solutions that better protect them in today’s constantly evolving cyber threat landscape,” said Paolo Dal Cin, who leads Accenture Security globally. “We focus not only on traditional cybersecurity safeguards but on new and emerging technology areas such as quantum computing, edge computing, the metaverse and more. As our clients move to the cloud and explore these new technologies, we are ready to support their journey.”

The Accenture Security practice is growing at about three times the rate of the market and competition and has grown by more than 70% over the past three years. The HFS report notes Accenture’s wide range of offerings centered around cyber defense, applied cybersecurity services, and managed security services, as well as an investment strategy that includes acquisitions, ecosystem partnerships, and strategic investments in innovative start-up companies, security R&D and delivery excellence.

The report also cites Accenture’s key talent-retention strategies of investment in continuous professional development and its upskilling programs, noting that “Accenture pays special attention to ensuring security practitioners are cross-skilled with industry knowledge and actively promotes various initiatives focused on inclusion and diversity in cybersecurity.”

According to HFS, one of Accenture’s key differentiators is its “next-generation IT and OT security operations centers.” Recently, Accenture joined the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative, which now includes Industrial Control Systems experts.

In addition to being ranked as the top cybersecurity service provider by HFS Research,

Accenture was recently positioned as a Leader in the latest IDC MarketScape analysis of managed security services (MSS) providers in Europe and in two Forrester reports on cybersecurity: The Forrester Wave™: Global Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, Q4 2021 and The Forrester Wave™: European Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, Q3 2021.

