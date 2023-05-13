Industry Day: FEMA Accessible Travel Trailers

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA, or the Agency) is hosting an Industry Day Event on Thursday, May 18, 2023, to inform local businesses of the upcoming Accessible Travel Trailers requirement, obtain industry input, and request best practices in developing efficient processes. To ensure that survivors with disabilities and access and functional needs have access to the same level of assistance as other survivors, FEMA will provide Accessible TTs that are designed according to the requirements under the Uniform Federal Accessibility Standards (UFAS) and Architectural Barriers Act Accessibility Standards (ABAAS). This is an opportunity for Industry to let Government know their capabilities or provide their professional input. For additional details please review the attached Draft Statement of Work (SOW) and Accessible TTs Designs.

Event Overview

FEMA will present the current Accessible Travel Trailers requirement, including the Accessible TTs designs, explain FEMA’s role during a disaster, and answer any questions from Industry.

Registration Requirements

Pre-Registration is required. Companies are required to register by Monday, May 15, 2023. Registered companies can request thirty-minute one-on-one breakout sessions to present their contracting capabilities to FEMA.

The event will be held virtually via a Zoom Conference and those planning to attend shall submit the registration form attached to this notice electronically to the Contract Specialist, Ejona Lika at [email protected], and the Contracting Officer William Tillman at [email protected].

Attendance is limited to 5 participants per company (no exceptions).

Date and Time

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Time: 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, Eastern Time (ET)

Individual vendor presentations will be scheduled (as needed) in the afternoon of Thursday May 18, 2023, following the Industry Day Event.

This event is subject to cancelation or rescheduling, based on the needs of the Government.

All follow up questions shall be submitted in writing, via email no later than Monday, May 22, 2023, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) to the Contract Specialist, Ejona Lika at [email protected], and the Contracting Officer William Tillman at [email protected].

FEMA will also welcome industry feedback, provided in writing, regarding ways to improve the SOW. This feedback must be submitted in writing, via email no later than Monday, May 22, 2023, at 2:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) to the Contract Specialist, Ejona Lika at [email protected], and the Contracting Officer William Tillman at [email protected].

Responses to question received will be posted on the System for Awards Management (www.sam.gov) at a later date.

The Accessible Travel Trailer Industry Day presentation will be posted on www.sam.gov at a later date.

Disclaimer: Any information submitted in response to the industry Day Event (e.g., capability statements) is subject to disclosure under the Freedom of Information Act, USC 552(a). The Government does not request any proprietary information be submitted, nor shall it be liable, for any consequential damages for any proprietary information.

