IntelliGenesis LLC acquires CybatiWorks to Expand Capabilities in Cybersecurity Defenses for Critical Infrastructure

Columbia-based Veteran-Owned and Woman-Owned Small Business, IntelliGenesis LLC, acquired Illinois-based Cybati to expand its capabilities in cybersecurity defenses for critical infrastructure. This acquisition combines IntelliGenesis’ national security expertise and credentials with Cybati’s exceptional pedigree in the cyber-physical threat sector.

United, stronger, and utilizing the CybatiWorks™ updated training platform, this acquisition will enable IntelliGenesis to expand and further defend national security missions across U.S. Government agencies such as the Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Energy (DoE), and commercial markets. This acquisition will further promote the critical skills necessary to raise national awareness and provide cybersecurity countermeasures, while strengthening and expanding the various existing IntelliGenesis and Cybati partnerships already in place with entities such as DreamPort, the Clubhou.se, the SANS Institute, and DoE National Laboratories.

The acquisition strengthens CybatiWorks™ current and future capabilities for remotely accessible, hybrid cyber-physical emulation incorporating “hardware-in-the-loop” in models using difficult to emulate firmware, logic controllers, sensors, and actuators. Customers can use this new capability to rapidly develop models of their own unique and specific environments for research and applied education.

Education, Training, and Research with CybatiWorks™ Hybrid Cyber-Physical Emulation:

Includes software-defined networking, protocols, and radios combined with physical hardware to provide real scenarios

Incorporates system elements such as the Power Grid, Pipeline, Manufacturing, Traffic Management, Maritime, Avionics and Aeronautics, Weapon Systems, and Physical Security

Utilizes “hardware-in-the-loop” located within our Cyber-Physical Data Center

Expands upon our existing offering of Traffic Management, Power Grid and Manufacturing mini kits

Supports greater understanding of combined cyber-physical risks and defenses

Expedites rapid development and modeling traditionally difficult to emulate

Over the past 11 years, Cybati has provided training and consulting services to government, commercial, and academia customers in the U.S. and overseas. The synergy of IntelliGenesis and Cybati will allow for Mr. Matt Luallen, Owner and Executive Inventor of Cybati, to transition with the company as the Chief Executive Inventor (CEI).

Mr. Luallen says, “The needs of our customers to have a well-educated workforce to secure today and protect our future drove this exciting decision to combine forces with IntelliGenesis’ amazing team. Our combined effort will serve our customer base with the evolutionary CybatiWorks™ platform which now incorporates hardware-in-the-loop leveraging our cyber-physical data center.”

In his new role, Mr. Luallen will lead the company in further developing and expanding our training services to enhance the understanding of, and provide protection from, the cyber-physical threats the world faces today. Mr. Luallen will also continue his active mentoring and partnerships with government, commercial, and academia sector companies focused on securing our national critical infrastructure.

IntelliGenesis LLC provides critical mission-focused services in the areas of Offensive and Defensive Cyber Services; Data Science, Machine Learning, and Decision-Making Analytics; Cybersecurity Training; Intelligence Analysis; and Intelligence Solutions Engineering to improve and advance DoD tradecraft and ultimately support the warfighter. In addition to its services, IntelliGenesis LLC invests in Internal Research and Development (IR&D), primarily in critical mission-gapped areas. Over the past three (3) years, IR&D investment in cybersecurity technologies and initiatives related to IoT, industrial IoT, and ICS has resulted in advanced tools, capabilities, and tradecraft that are then applied across the many contract offerings held by the company.

“The IntelliGenesis and Cybati merger offers a unique combination of mission experience and technical expertise that will strengthen and innovate our understanding of the important role that cybersecurity plays in critical infrastructure. It is our mission to increase industry awareness and help develop the training and tradecraft skills necessary to protect, defend, and empower the DoD, DoE, other Government Agencies, and Commercial partners. As our networks evolve, so must our approach to protecting and defending them,” said Angie Lienert, IntelliGenesis President & CEO

