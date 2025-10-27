Interior Department Launches New Public Safety Platform With Mark43 and Simple Technology Solutions

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) Office of Law Enforcement and Security has deployed the Mark43 Law Enforcement Records Management System (LE RMS) and Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), in partnership with Simple Technology Solutions (STS), according to a press release. This implementation, spanning six law enforcement programs, with approximately 3,000 sworn law enforcement officers (LEOs) and over 855 locations nationwide, establishes one of the most expansive connected public safety platforms in operation today.

DOI law enforcement programs now share a common operating picture, unifying records management and dispatch across bureaus, people, and places for better law enforcement and public safety outcomes. This interoperability enables bureaus to identify crime patterns, track incidents across jurisdictions, share data seamlessly, and conduct more efficient law enforcement operations. Covering roughly 20% of the nation’s landmass, including 40% of the southern border—from the U.S. Park Police (USPP) to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) —the deployment will unite more than two dozen dispatch centers under a single platform, eliminating dozens of unique systems provided by multiple legacy vendors and replacing outdated paper-based workflows with a modern, connected platform, to create one of the largest, most comprehensive connected public safety platforms in the world. The Department anticipates significant efficiency gains, according to internal estimates.

“When I first joined the Park Police, everything was done with pen and paper, then typewriters, and eventually early digital systems,” said DOI Office of Law Enforcement and Security Director Robert D. MacLean. “This deployment reflects how far we’ve come in modernizing our approach to law enforcement operations. It’s an important milestone in our broader effort to improve efficiency and responsiveness across the department.”

“This modernization effort is expected to enhance the effectiveness of federal law enforcement officers within the Department of the Interior,” Director MacLean added. “By enabling more seamless and secure data sharing across law enforcement components, it supports officer safety and operational coordination.”

In addition to the launch of RMS and CAD, DOI has also rolled out Mark43 eCitations for the first time. Officers can now issue citations digitally in the field using mobile devices, saving time, improving accuracy, and eliminating cumbersome paper-based processes. By integrating directly with the Mark43 RMS, citation data is available in real-time across DOI law enforcement agencies, reducing administrative overhead, strengthening officer safety, and accelerating investigations.

This initiative also supports federal priorities to improve efficiency, strengthen public safety, and enhance the nation’s parks and public spaces. By streamlining operations and reducing reliance on paper-based processes, the deployment advances government-wide goals for efficiency (Executive Order 13781), cost savings, and the upkeep of safe, well- maintained public lands. These outcomes align with longstanding federal efforts to modernize service delivery, reduce administrative overhead, and ensure resources are used effectively.

The deployment replaces a legacy system with a modern, cloud-native solution, addressing long-standing challenges faced by DOI law enforcement. Many bureaus, including U.S. Park Police units throughout the nation, still relied heavily on paper-based processes, which created inefficiencies and slowed response times. By moving to the Mark43 RMS, DOI is modernizing its operations with a cloud-native solution that ensures long-term resilience, scalability, and innovation.