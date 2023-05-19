Internal Revenue Service Announces Vendor Forum Event

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Office of the Chief Procurement Officer’s inaugural Vendor Forum Event is holding a two-part virtual series attended by both federal employees and multiple vendors. Our focus is to promote collaboration with industry stakeholders that seek to support the IRS mission through federal contracting opportunities. This event is intended to strengthen our engagement with industry including small, new, and emerging businesses into the federal marketplace.

Interested vendors may request an “One-on-One” appointment with IRS Program Offices at the end of each day to discuss one projected contracting opportunity. See specific registration instructions for one-on-one appointments below.

Agenda

Part 1 – Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – Doing Business with the IRS

A focus on how the IRS Procurement engages with our industry partners, how to navigate the Acquisition Forecast with an emphasis on Small Business goals and utilization.

9:00 AM EDT – 12:00 PM EDT

IRS OCPO Leadership Welcome and Introduction

IRS Industry Liaison

IRS Acquisition Forecast

Small Business Utilization

1:00 PM EDT – 3:00 PM EDT

Virtual “One-on-One” Appointments

Part 2 – Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – Innovation at the IRS

A discussion on innovation used to create, streamline, and develop new processes for efficiencies at the IRS.

9:00 AM EDT – 12:00 PM EDT

IRS OCPO Leadership Welcome and Introduction

Innovation Panel Discussion

Guest Speaker, Harrison Smith, Enterprise Digitalization Management (Tentative)

1:00 PM EDT – 3:00 PM EDT

Virtual “One-on-One” Appointments

We have designed our virtual event with you in mind. We encourage you to ask any questions, pertaining to the agenda topics, when registering. The questions will be non-attributable. If you or your business would like to participate, please fill-out the registration form (attached) and send it to [email protected]. Deadline for the Vendor Forum Event registration: June 9, 2023, 4:00 PM EDT.

INSTRUCTIONS TO REGISTER FOR ONE-ON-ONE’S

Each registration will be acknowledged upon receipt. A link to the virtual event will be sent a week before the event, followed by a reminder a day before the event.

“One-on-One” Registration – opening/closing dates for the Vendor Forum Event are as follows:

One-on-One Date Registration Opens Registration Closes

June 14, 2023 May 25, 2023 June 1, 2023

June 21, 2023 June 2, 2023 June 9, 2023

To schedule an appointment, please follow the instructions below (NOTE: APPOINTMENTS WILL ONLY BE ACCEPTED VIA THE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW. PLEASE READ THE INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY AS APPOINTMENTS ARE LIMITED AND WILL FILL UP QUICKLY. APPOINTMENTS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE AND WILL ONLY BE ACCEPTED BEGINNING AT THE DATE/TIME INDICATED. EMAILS REQUESTING AN APPOINTMENT WILL NOT BE ACKNOWLEDGED.

Go to https://sbecs.treas.gov and register your firm to do business with the Department of the Treasury (if you have not already done so). Please read “New to SB-eCS?” before you begin. After registering your firm, log into SB-eCS using your login and password and select “Schedule Vendor Outreach Sessions.” Scroll to the IRS VENDOR FORUM EVENT date in which you are interested, then select REGISTRATION and the desired appointment time with the desired Program office. Vendors are allowed no more than one appointment per event. If you encounter any technical problems with the website, please send an email to [email protected]

SPECIAL NOTE: Once registration closes, and you’ve selected an appointment time, you will receive a request to provide your 1–2-page Capabilities Statement or Briefing which will be reviewed to confirm your appointment with the desired Program Office.

Submit questions about the One-on-One appointments to [email protected]

Part 1 – Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – One-on-One Counselors/Targeted Requirement Descriptions

1. Program Office: Treasury Departmental Offices

Description: Compliance, Monitoring, Reporting and Planning Support -NAICS tentatively 541219. Ability to support Treasury with the compliance planning, implementation, monitoring, and reporting (referred to as compliance support within this document) within the programs Office of Recovery Programs (ORP) is authorized to implement. The contractor shall have expert knowledge in laws, legislation, policies, and directives that lead to the implementation and ongoing support of economic relief and recovery programs, which include the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Consolidated Appropriation Act of 2021 (CAA), and American Rescue Plan (ARP) as well as other legislation. Under no circumstances will any work under this contract be used to perform work of a policy, decision making, or managerial nature that is a direct responsibility of agency officials. At no time shall the contractor perform inherently governmental tasks or work in a personal services capacity.

2. Program Office: Treasury’s Office of Recovery Programs Support Services

Description: Financial Reporting, Payment Support and Internal Budget and Financial Support – NAICS 541219. Ability to assist Treasury with the responsibility of financial reporting, payment support and internal budget and financial support within the responsibility of ARP, CAA and CARES Act programs. The contractor shall have expert knowledge in laws, legislation, policies, and directives that lead to the implementation and ongoing support of economic relief and recovery programs to include those authorized through the CARES Act, Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 (CAA) and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) as well as other legislation. Under no circumstances will any work under this contract be used to perform work of a policy, decision making or managerial nature that is a direct responsibility of agency officials. At no time shall the contractor perform inherently governmental tasks or work in a personal services capacity.

3. Program Office: Research, Applied Analytics & Statistics Office

Description: Consulting Services related to improving tax compliance – NAICS 541611. Ability to provide commercial consulting services to strategically improve tax compliance and internal operations using research, data-driven analysis, model development and project/business management to inform decision making. Support will discern methods with the IRS improving current frameworks, models and techniques, as needed.

Part 2 – Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – One-on-One Counselors/Targeted Requirement Descriptions

1. Program Office: IRS Cybersecurity

Description: Information Technology (IT) Security Implementation (ITSI) Contractor Support – NAICS 518210. Ability to secure expert Project & Program management and IT security technical support to implement and operationalize IT Security tools for the Cybersecurity organization that will be used to implement Cybersecurity’s new strategic course for the next five years and beyond.

2. Program Office: Tax Exempt & Government Entities (TEGE) Office

Description: Online survey hosting – NAICS 611420. Ability to assist with projects that involve soliciting information from customers and the practitioner communities. Capabilities include online web-hosting services for providing TEGE the capability to collect data electronically via the web for a period of one calendar year. The contractor shall be able to provide an account online, which TEGE will use to create, test and administer the electronic data collection process.

