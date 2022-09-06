IRS Cancels Digital Support Services Solicitation Due to Changing Agency Needs

The IRS has canceled the RFQ for Digital Support Services after reviewing the solicitation and determining that the requirement no longer meets the agency’s needs.

RFQ 2032H5-21-Q-00101, will be canceled and a new solicitation will be drafted and released to incorporate additional agency requirements.

The scope of the Digital Support Services contract opportunity is to provide development support with an emphasis on agile, test-driven development, and continuous integration methodologies to assist and enhance efforts to secure new applications, IRS officials said in February at the Government Technology & Services Coalition’s IRS Days 2022.