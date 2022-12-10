IRS FY 2023 Acquisition Forecast Now Available

In accordance, with Public Law 100-656, the Business Opportunity Development Reform Act of 1988, amended the Small Business Act to place new emphasis on acquisition planning. The Department of Treasury (Treasury) is required to publish a Forecast of Contract Opportunities (Forecast) that includes projections of anticipated contracts above the simplified acquisition threshold that small businesses, small disadvantaged businesses, women-owned small businesses, HUBZone small businesses, and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses may be able to perform under direct contracts with the Department, or through subcontracting opportunities.

This Department-wide Forecast of contract opportunities expands upon individual efforts already implemented at Treasury aimed at enhancing competition in contracting. The Forecast consolidates anticipated procurements at various Bureau acquisition activities. Forecast data is for planning purposes only and is not a commitment by the government to purchase the described products and services.

See the forecast here at https://sbecs.treas.gov/Forecast