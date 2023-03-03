IRS Looking for Legislative Tracking Tool

The Internal Revenue Service intends to acquire a legislative tracking tool that allows analysts the ability to research and analyze an abundance of information about legislation in a shorter timeframe that will support the legal research needs of the Office of Communications & Liaison using FAR Part 13 Simplified Acquisition Procedures not to exceed $41,800.

This requirement will be made on a sole source basis under the authority of FAR 13.106-1(b)(i) and FAR 6.302-1. Period of performance is 3/15/2023 through 3/14/2024. A sole source justification – Simplified Acquisitions has been documented in the contract file in writing. The Office of Communications & Liaison requires a comprehensive online research product with the following components: Customizable news alert feature that allow us to be informed in real-time news cycles to include breaking news that is sent to the user automatically by email; Search feature that will allow search of Capitol Hill schedules for floor, committee and subcommittee action that would include dates, times, locations, agendas, contact information and witnesses; Customizable Budget Tracker that follows the federal budget and appropriations; Search feature that allows user to see how pending bills will impact current; Timely Access to Congressional Research Service reports on tax issues; Congressional Transcripts; to also include a minimum of 18 custom transcript request; transcripts which must be searchable by date of hearing. Vendor should only accept custom request for transcripts from two designated IRS points of contact; and Search feature that allows you to search profiles of all Members of Congress and must include bios and information about staff and committee assignments. The requirement will be for 19 licenses that will provide access to the tracking tool for 13 users. The vendor shall set a set price for the 19 users with the option to add additional users at an agreed upon price per user within an agreed upon timeframe.

The procurement is small business, NAICS code is 519290. The business size standard is 1000 employees. This notice of intent to award should not be construed as a commitment by the Government to issue a formal Request for Proposal (RFP), Request for Quotation (RFQ) or contract. Any information provided to the Government is strictly voluntary. Responses to the notice of intent to award will not serve as proposals, bids, or offers which could be accepted by the Government to form a binding contract. As such, the Government will not cover any costs for any information or inquiry submitted as a result of this request. Potential sources who believe they can provide the service listed above are invited to submit substantiating documentation in writing to Kimberly.A.Johnson4@irs.gov no later than 12:00 p.m., March 14, 2023. Information received will be considered solely for the purpose of determining whether to conduct a competitive procurement. Oral communications are not acceptable in response to this notice. Please note: A SOLICITATION DOES NOT EXIST. A determination by the Government to compete this proposed contract action based on responses to this notice is solely at the discretion of the Government.

Offerors must complete provisions 1052.209-9002 Notice and Consent to Disclose and Use of Taxpayer Return Information (May 2018), IR1052.232-9001 Electronic Invoicing and Payment Requirements for the Invoice Processing Platform (IPP) (Jul 2019), paragraph (c) Contractor Point of Contact Information, and 52.209-11 Representation by Corporations Regarding Delinquent Tax Liability or a Felony Conviction under any Federal Law (Feb 2016), paragraph (b)(1)(2).

