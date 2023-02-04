IRS Office of Facilities Management/Security Services Seeking Logistics Services

The Office of Facilities Management/Security Services (FMSS) of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will pursue an FY23 program support requirement for support services for its Logistics Services program. The contractor will support the IRS by providing Logistics Services. The contractor’s support will include warehousing, transportation, repairs, other logistics services, and work order processing that directly or indirectly support approximately 88,000 plus IRS employees located at approximately 500 offices throughout the 48 contiguous United States, including 15 Campus/Computing Center locations. It is anticipated that a solicitation will be released at a later date in FY23 in conjunction with FAR 15 (Contracting by Negotiation) acquisition procedures and will be conducted via full and open competition. The estimated period of performance will be 5 years. The North American Industrial Classification System (NAICS) code is 493110 with a size standard of $34,000,000.00. The current contract is 2032H8-18-C-00021. The IRS requires logistics services that will provide the following:

A fully Automated Management Information and Inventory (AMIS).

Dependable, sustainable logistics services for the IRS workforce to support the processing either directly or indirectly of more than 250 million tax returns and the collection of nearly $3.3 trillion in revenue.

Adaptable and flexible services to meet the changing requirements at all IRS offices within the contiguous United States.

Property to the customer in a timely, safe, undamaged, clean, and usable condition.

Protection to personnel and property.

Cost effective services.