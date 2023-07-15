IRS Seeks Contractor Support to Maintain and Enhance Compliance Data Warehouse, CI Analytics

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has a requirement to support the IRS strategic goals and objectives and RAAS’ Mission, RAAS created and maintains the Compliance Data Warehouse (CDW). Within the CDW environment, there is a broad suite of analytic assets (servers, software, and tools) that assists CI in identifying noncompliance.

IRS seeks contractor support to maintain and enhance the CDW, associated analytic tools which support CI, and to conduct related analytics. For information purposes, the services described shall be in accordance with the Department of Treasury/Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Performance Work Statement entitled, Criminal Investigation (CI) Data Analytics and Automation for Investigative Support and CI Consolidated Reporting and Focused Data Curation.

The solicitation (RFQ1638214) will be available on June 28, 2023 and will be distributed solely through the eBuy All contractors under the Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) GSA Professional Services 541611 contract holders. All future information about this acquisition, including solicitation amendments, will also be distributed solely through GSA eBuy!. Interested parties are responsible for monitoring that site to ensure that they have the most up-to-date information about this acquisition. The estimated closing date of RFQ1638214 will be on 07/24/2023. All responsible sources may submit a quote which will be considered by this agency. No telephone requests, written requests, or questions for/about this solicitation will be accepted outside of the acquisition site for which it is posted.

Read more at IRS