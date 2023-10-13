55.1 F
IRS to Hold Taxpayer Experience Office (TXO) Support Services Industry Day Event

The TXO aims to enrich IRS interactions through an Enterprise-wide customer-centric approach with a focus toward continuous improvement.

By Homeland Security Today

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Office of the Chief Procurement Officer’s (OCPO), is hosting a Taxpayer Experience Office (TXO) Industry Day Event. This one-day virtual event will focus on promoting collaboration with industry stakeholders that seek to support an upcoming TXO requirement through a federal contracting opportunity. This event is intended to strengthen our engagement with industry including small, new, and emerging businesses into the federal marketplace, through information sharing.

The TXO aims to enrich IRS interactions through an Enterprise-wide customer-centric approach with a focus toward continuous improvement.  This effort will enable TXO and Treasury Bureaus such as Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade (TTB), Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP), Bureau of Fiscal Services (Fiscal), U.S. Mint and Treasury and Departmental Offices such as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) to bring our customers’ voice into the organization using a human-centered design (HCD) approach (e.g., developing journey maps, process flows, personas and archetypes). It also is intended to supplement capacity within TXO to work with IRS business units to monitor the taxpayer experience and provide IRS business units with information and methods to apply experience best practices.  Additional information is provided in the performance work statement.

THIS IS NOT A SOLICITATION AND NO CONTRACT SHALL BE AWARDED FROM THIS NOTIFICATION. ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED HEREIN IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE. THE TXO INDUSTRY DAY IS FOR MARKET RESEARCH PURPOSES ONLY.

DATE: November 7, 2023

TIME: 9:00 AM EDT – 12:00 PM EDT

WHERE: Virtual (A link will be shared prior to the actual event.)

AGENDA: This event will focus on what the TXO represents and discussions of business challenges in relation to the upcoming support services requirement.

  • IRS OCPO Welcome and Introduction
  • TXO Office Overview
  • TXO Support Services Requirement Overview
  • TXO Leadership Panel Discussion – Business Challenges
  • IRS Small Business Office Discussion
  • IRS Procurement Office Discussion

REGISTRATION INFORMATION:

If you or your business would like to participate, please fill-out the registration form and send it to [email protected]. We encourage you to ask any questions pertaining to the agenda topics when registering. The questions will be non-attributable. Deadline to register for the TXO Industry Day: October 25, 2023, 4:30 PM EDT.

Read more at SAM.gov

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Latest Articles

