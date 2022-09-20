Jennifer Ferreira Joins Maximus as VP of Business Development for Homeland Security

Government services provider, Maximus, has announced Jennifer Ferreira as Vice President of Business Development with a focus on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Ferreira will further develop and expand the Maximus national security footprint emphasizing key technologies such as cybersecurity, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and agile application development.

“We are excited to add Jennifer to our team due to her track record of success and intimate understanding of DHS, its challenges, and how to implement digital transformation to deliver better services, improving the ability to secure the homeland,” said John Mandell, Managing Director, National Security, Maximus.

Ferreira joins Maximus with more than a decade of experience in leadership roles focused on DHS within the federal contracting space. Ferreira has provided executive-level consulting to multiple DHS components including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Intelligence & Analysis (I&A), Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“Maximus has an impressive reputation with federal agencies because of its citizen centric approach to program development and I’m looking forward to joining the company to make an impact,” said Ferreira. “As DHS looks to the future, Maximus is poised to help the agency deploy critical digital transformation, analytics and cybersecurity solutions that are vital to combat emerging threats.”

