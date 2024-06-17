John Day, a long-time IBM contractor, has announced his retirement after an impressive 22-year tenure. Over his distinguished career, Day has been a pivotal figure in introducing and implementing a multitude of innovative solutions from IBM, significantly advancing CBP’s mission.

Senior leadership from CBP recently gathered to honor John Day and his remarkable contributions. They shared stories that highlighted the profound impact Day has had on the organization, reflecting on his dedication, innovation, and the lasting legacy he leaves behind.

In a heartfelt LinkedIn post marking his retirement, Day reflected on his journey:

“The time has come that I have decided to hang up my well-worn cleats. On Tuesday I signed my final timecard and dropped my laptop off at the UPS store to close the book on 42 years in IT that started with an internship at IBM in the summer of 1982 at IBM FSD Headquarters. Thank you, Dr. Jean Sammet, for taking a chance on a kid from a small, unknown college.”

Day’s career has been marked by a continuous pursuit of excellence and the ability to reinvent himself. His efforts have not only advanced technology within CBP but also forged strong professional relationships. He expressed gratitude for the unique opportunities and the supportive network of friends, colleagues, and clients he encountered along the way.

“I am grateful for the unique breadth of opportunities and all of the friends, colleagues, and clients I encountered over the years. The ability to continuously reinvent myself and do work that really mattered and made an impact certainly made it all worth the often long hours and many challenges.”

John Day’s retirement marks the end of an era for CBP and IBM. His dedication and innovative spirit have left an indelible mark on the field of information technology and government service, inspiring many and paving the way for future advancements.

As he steps into retirement, Day leaves behind a legacy of innovation and service, setting a high bar for those who follow in his footsteps. His contributions to CBP and the broader IT community will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.