Johnson Controls Acquires Tempered Networks

Johnson Controls has acquired cybersecurity provider Tempered Networks, based in Seattle, Washington. Tempered Networks has created ‘Airwall’ technology, a self-defense system for buildings that enables secure network access across diverse groups of endpoint devices, edge gateways, cloud platforms and service technicians.

The acquisition gives Johnson Controls the capability to provide zero trust security within the fabric of its OpenBlue secure communications stack, enabling fully autonomous buildings that are inherently resilient to cyberattack.

The acquisition of Tempered Networks builds on the selection of the company as a core component of Johnson Controls OpenBlue platform and services. The integration of Tempered Networks’ security technology further builds on other recent acquisitions including Foghorn and complements partnerships with Pelion and DigiCert to provide advanced secure device management and digital trust for smart building technology.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

