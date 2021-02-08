Join DHS S&T’s Insights Outreach Navigation Workshop on March 2

S&T’s Office of Industry Partnerships (OIP) is here to help you navigate DHS resources and learn how to work with S&T to get your innovative solutions into the hands of DHS end users and to the commercial market.

Join us on March 2, 2021, from 2-3 p.m. EST for the S&T Industry Partnerships Navigation Workshop: Engage with S&T and DHS Industry Liaisons. Industry Liaisons are the gateway for the innovation community to connect with DHS and forge program connections. During this live webinar, you will hear from DHS and S&T Industry Liaisons for insights on how to engage with S&T and learn about the resources available to help you partner with us.

Learn more about how to discover opportunities to adapt, develop, and commercialize your technologies in support of DHS missions at the Insights Outreach series webinars on the first Tuesday of each month.

REGISTER



Learn more about the Insights Outreach webinar series on the DHS S&T Events page.

