Join DHS S&T’s Insights Outreach Program Exploration Webinar on LRBAA

Want to learn about S&T’s Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (LRBAA) and our newest R&D topics?

S&T’s Office of Industry Partnerships (OIP) is here to help you navigate DHS resources and learn how to work with S&T to get your innovative solutions into the hands of DHS end users and to the commercial market.

Join us on April 6, 2021, from 2-3 p.m. ET for the next Insights Outreach webinar: Program Exploration | Finding Your Way through LRBAA to learn about S&T’s Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (LRBAA). LRBAA is a standing, open invitation to the scientific and technical communities to propose novel ideas that address the highest priority operational needs for DHS components. During this live webinar, you will hear from DHS S&T’s LRBAA Program Manager about the latest release of new topics, and how to use the LRBAA Program to work with S&T to fulfill DHS research and development (R&D) needs.

Learn more about how to discover opportunities to adapt, develop, and commercialize your technologies in support of DHS missions at the Insights Outreach series webinars on the first Tuesday of each month.

View upcoming topics and past webinars in the Insights Outreach webinar series on the DHS S&T Events page.

