Join DHS S&T’s Insights Outreach Webinar: Innovative Solutions | SVIP Startup Spotlights on June 1

Wondering how your startup company can engage and work with DHS?

S&T’s Office of Industry Partnerships (OIP) is here to help you navigate DHS resources and learn how to work with S&T to get your innovative solutions into the hands of DHS end users and to the commercial market.

Join us on June 1, 2021, from 2-3 p.m. ET for the next Insights Outreach Webinar: Innovative Solutions | SVIP Startup Spotlights.

The Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP) keeps pace with the innovation community to harness new technologies with government applications for homeland security use. During this live webinar, you will hear from the SVIP Managing Director and SVIP startup portfolio companies about working with SVIP, and how they have adapted their cutting-edge solutions for DHS operational use.

Learn more about how to discover opportunities to adapt, develop, and commercialize your technologies in support of DHS missions at the Insights Outreach series webinars on the first Tuesday of each month.

DHS Science & Technology, Office of Industry Partnerships

