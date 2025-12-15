Jude Sunderbruch Awarded France’s Gold Medal of Internal Security

Jude Sunderbruch has been awarded the French Medal of Internal Security at the Gold level, one of France’s highest recognitions for contributions to public safety and security. The medal was presented during a ceremony in Washington, D.C., recognizing Sunderbruch’s longstanding role in advancing Franco-American cooperation in homeland security and law enforcement.

The award was conferred by Agnès von der Mühll, France’s Minister-Counsellor, and highlighted Sunderbruch’s work building durable operational ties between U.S. and French security institutions. French officials noted his impact during his tenure as Executive Director of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) and later as Director of the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) – two roles central to counterintelligence, cybercrime, and international security collaboration.

According to French representatives, the ceremony also underscored Sunderbruch’s close engagement with France’s Direction de la coopération internationale de sécurité (DCIS), the country’s international security cooperation directorate, and his consistent efforts to deepen bilateral and multilateral coordination across agencies.

Sunderbruch’s career spans more than two decades at the intersection of national security, cybersecurity, law enforcement, and international affairs. He previously served as a member of the Senior Executive Service and as a colonel in the Air Force Reserve, leading large teams in complex global environments. His work has included leadership roles and operational experience across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the United States, with assignments in countries including France, Germany, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Iraq.

Today, Sunderbruch is a Managing Director at a firm providing cybersecurity, insider risk, and strategic risk advisory services, while also serving on the Board of Directors of The Technology Advancement Center. He is an adjunct professor at George Mason University, holds a Ph.D. in public policy focused on U.S. and European national security, and maintains professional certifications including CISSP and Certified Fraud Examiner.

Fluent in French and deeply experienced in international security cooperation, Sunderbruch has worked extensively with partners across NATO, the European Union, INTERPOL, and the United Nations, as well as with U.S. and allied law enforcement and intelligence agencies. The Gold Medal of Internal Security reflects not only a single achievement, but a career defined by sustained efforts to strengthen trust, coordination, and operational effectiveness between the United States and its closest security partners.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)