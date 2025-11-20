K2 Security Screening Group Partners with SeeTrue to Advance Efficiency and Consistency in Aviation Worker Screening

K2 Security Screening Group, a provider of aviation security solutions and systems integration and a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), has announced a partnership with SeeTrue, a global leader in AI-powered security screening.

The collaboration combines K2’s proven expertise in aviation security deployment, operations, and optimization with SeeTrue’s advanced automated threat-detection software to deliver next-generation checkpoint solutions, with a focus on aviation worker screening. The joint initiative will enable airports to achieve new benchmarks in efficiency, detection accuracy, and the employee experience, setting the foundation for the next era of smart, AI-enabled aviation security.

“We are pleased to partner with SeeTrue as part of our ongoing effort to bring cutting-edge technologies to our customers,” said Kathy Neiswender, K2 Security Screening Group President. “Our collaboration will ensure that airports can deploy AI-powered technology that not only strengthens security but also enhances the employee experience by streamlining the screening process.”

“K2 Security Screening Group’s deep operational understanding and hands-on experience in airport security make them an ideal partner,” said Assaf Frenkel, SeeTrue Co-Founder and CEO. “Together, we’re delivering a solution that enhances accuracy, speeds up screening, and creates consistency across security lanes globally.”