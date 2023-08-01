K2 Security Screening Group to Sell Liberty Defense’s HEXWAVE to U.S. Aviation Market

K2 Security Screening Group has reached a distribution agreement with Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd, a provider of artificial intelligence-based next generation detection solutions for weapons and threats, to introduce Liberty’s HEXWAVE system at U.S. airports. HEXWAVE screens for concealed metallic and non-metallic weapons using millimeter wave, advanced 3D imaging, and AI for enhanced security.

K2 Security Screening Group is a specialist in the planning, management, installation, and integration of airport passenger and checked baggage security screening systems. It has successfully completed projects at 92% of TSA-regulated airports in the U.S., including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, LaGuardia, and Los Angeles International.

As part of the agreement, K2 will add the HEXWAVE walkthrough people screening system to its security services portfolio. “We are excited to partner with Liberty Defense to bring HEXWAVE to the airport employee screening market,” said Kathy Yurkunas, President of K2 Security Screening Group. “The HEXWAVE system is a perfect complement to our best-in-class security services, and we believe that they are an exceptional option for our airport customers to counter against insider threats.”

“We are thrilled to partner with K2 Security Screening Group, a recognized leader in the U.S. aviation security industry. We share a similar vision of deploying next generation capability with a focus on detection while providing a better experience for security,” said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. “K2 has a significant existing aviation security portfolio, and we look forward to working with them to expand our reach to the market.”

Read more at Liberty Defense