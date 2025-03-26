K2 Selected to Deliver Security Screening Checkpoint at New JFK Terminal 6

JFK Millennium Partners (JMP), the company selected by the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey (PANYNJ) to build and operate John F. Kennedy International Airport’s new world-class Terminal 6 (T6) has announced a partnership with K2 Security Screening Group (K2 SSG) to procure, install and deploy a state-of-the-art security screening checkpoint at the future 10-gate terminal.

Collaboration with TSA and Security Tech Leaders

K2 SSG, a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), will work closely with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), PANYNJ and T6’s security technology providers Analogic, Rohde & Schwarz, CEIA, and Leidos, to maximize the checkpoint’s safety and efficiency, facilitating a seamless passenger experience.

Terminal 6 is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion transformation of JFK International Airport into a world-class gateway, with two new terminals, two expanded and modernized terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

State-of-the-Art Screening Features

The future JFK T6 security checkpoint will use advanced screening technologies to streamline passenger flow while providing the highest security standards. It will feature Computed Tomography (CT) X-ray screening that produces high-quality 3-D images, allowing passengers to keep laptops in their bags while reducing the need for manual bag checks. Automated bin return systems will facilitate the movement of passenger carry-ons, while enhanced Advanced Imaging Technology (eAIT) will be able to detect both metallic and non-metallic objects concealed in layers of clothing or on the body in the span of 1.5 seconds, considerably faster than previous technologies.

The new checkpoint will also feature Credential Authentication Technology 2 (CAT2), which will provide automated identity verification to validate the authenticity of a passenger’s identification credentials and identify individuals who may require additional screening. The system scans the traveler’s ID and compares it to their in-person real-time photo, allowing them to proceed to security screening without exchanging a boarding pass. These state-of-the-art security screening systems will not only enhance T6’s security effectiveness but will also improve the efficiency of the entire operation.

Leaders Emphasize Passenger Safety and Experience

“Security screening plays an essential role in keeping our passengers safe and our airports secure – however it can also be one of the more stressful parts of the passenger journey,” said Steve Thody, CEO, JFK Millennium Partners. “Working closely with the TSA, our future T6 security checkpoint will utilize the latest screening technologies provided by K2 and its partners to expedite T6 passengers through the checkpoint, ultimately providing a significantly improved guest experience while enhancing security in parallel.”

“We are honored to be chosen by JFK Millenium Partners to work on this transformative project that will enhance the passenger experience at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The new Terminal 6 security checkpoint will be equipped with state-of-the-art screening technologies, designed to improve efficiency, accuracy, and safety,” said Steve Karoly, Executive Vice President, K2 Security Screening Group. “The checkpoint will significantly reduce wait times while maintaining the highest security standards. We’re proud to play a role in shaping the future of air travel at JFK.”

About JFK Terminal 6

Currently under construction at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 6 is being developed in two phases, with the first six gates opening in 2026 and construction completion expected by 2028. Terminal 6 features include:

• 10 gates, of which nine will accommodate widebody aircraft

• State-of-the-art automated baggage system, customs/border control facilities, and the latest TSA screening technologies

• One of the longest departures curbs at JFK, with airline-branded passenger drop-off zones

• Multiple airline lounges, in addition to a new arrivals lounge

• A new ground transportation center

• A curated collection of New York City-inspired artwork featuring local and international artists, curated by the Public Art Fund in partnership with JMP and the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

• Sustainably-sourced building materials, rooftop solar power, and energy-efficient systems and operating practices throughout the terminal

• Sustainability certifications for LEED (silver or gold), Envision and SITES underway.