36 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Industry News

Kendall Holbrook Received Recognition in Exhibit at Burke Library

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
Kendall Holbrook's exhibit at the Burke, Va. Library

Kendall Holbrook, a notable figure in her field, recently found herself at the center of attention when friends began reaching out about an exhibit featuring her at the Burke, Va. Library. Expressing both surprise and gratitude, Holbrook took to LinkedIn, commenting, “It was a little weird when I started receiving texts from friends who saw this in the library today. I completely forgot about the traveling exhibit. However, I am appreciative of the recognition from the Library of Virginia and Dominion Energy for this acknowledgment.”

The exhibit, hosted by the Library of Virginia, showcases honorees of the Strong Men & Women in Virginia History awards, a program presented by Dominion Energy in collaboration with the Library of Virginia. Dev Technology Group, Inc, where Holbrook is associated, proudly highlighted her achievement on their LinkedIn, urging the community to check out the exhibit at the Burke Library. This recognition underscores Holbrook’s significant contributions and adds another noteworthy chapter to her professional journey.

Previous article
Kimberly Simmons Torbert Ascends to Deputy Division Director Role at FEMA
Next article
Iowa School Shooter is Believed to Have Posted an Ominous Tiktok Video Before Killing a 6th Grader and Wounding 7 People
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals