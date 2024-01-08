Kendall Holbrook, a notable figure in her field, recently found herself at the center of attention when friends began reaching out about an exhibit featuring her at the Burke, Va. Library. Expressing both surprise and gratitude, Holbrook took to LinkedIn, commenting, “It was a little weird when I started receiving texts from friends who saw this in the library today. I completely forgot about the traveling exhibit. However, I am appreciative of the recognition from the Library of Virginia and Dominion Energy for this acknowledgment.”

The exhibit, hosted by the Library of Virginia, showcases honorees of the Strong Men & Women in Virginia History awards, a program presented by Dominion Energy in collaboration with the Library of Virginia. Dev Technology Group, Inc, where Holbrook is associated, proudly highlighted her achievement on their LinkedIn, urging the community to check out the exhibit at the Burke Library. This recognition underscores Holbrook’s significant contributions and adds another noteworthy chapter to her professional journey.