Kristen Lillard Named as Senior Director of DHS Accounts at Grant Thornton

Kristen Lillard has been appointed Senior Director of Department of Homeland Security Accounts at Grant Thornton LLP.

Lillard has over 14 years of progressive experience in the federal information technology and management consulting sector. She was formerly Director of DHS Accounts at Grant Thornton and before that, Senior Manager of the company’s Security and Defense Strategic Business Unit. Prior to her time at Grant Thornton, Lillard held senior positions at Blackstone Technology Group and Serco.

Lillard has a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Marketing and Business from George Mason University.