Leaders in Homeland Partnerships: The 2021 GTSC Award Winners

The Government Technology & Services Coalition awards a select number of exceptional members each year — members who take their time, resources, and devotion to mission to give back to our organization. We could not thrive, grow, and serve the homeland security community without them. Whether it’s representing our nonprofit to ensure that the perspectives of small businesses are included, responding to national emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic, or working to make the procurement and acquisition process better, these companies have notably succeeded in business and they have given back to our community to help all of us thrive and serve the homeland mission better. We are extremely proud and honored to announce our annual GTSC Member Awards:

GTSC Small Business of the Year

SharpEDG

Since joining GTSC, SharpEDG has jumped right in to help our organization stay afloat during COVID-19 and pursue opportunities for new programming, collaboration, and expanded communications. Sophia Edwards, founder and CEO, started her firm after working as chief of staff for the U.S. Marshals Service and has doggedly pursued a “GTSC Days” collaboration on our behalf. Additionally, she worked with GTSC to pursue a number of grants and brought ideas to leadership on how to expand our revenue and gain new members. She is a small business that packs a mighty punch!

GTSC Mid-Tier of the Year

Excelicon

For a number of years, Excelicon has engaged with GTSC on numerous levels — supporting the organization through endorsements, sponsorships, thought leadership, and relationship-building. CEO Tushar Garg has reached out to help GTSC expand its programming and has given his time to elevate the organization’s viability and connection. In addition to volunteering his time, Tushar was one of the first companies to sponsor online programming during COVID. His vote of confidence and support throughout the shift in online programming was invaluable. We are proud that Excelicon is one of our leading mid-tier members.

GTSC Mentor of the Year

AT&T

As GTSC adapted to online programming AT&T stepped up to help with both volunteer time and mentoring for our small-business members. The AT&T team played an invaluable role in developing GTSC’s Cyber/CISA Days in 2021 with their working knowledge of the areas of interest for our members and our government partners. Their assistance resulted in an extremely robust Cyber Days. Additionally, AT&T and their entire team hosted a mentoring session for GTSC small-business members to learn more about their strategy, meet their team and build relationships with the small-business community. Their work with GTSC is an example of “mentoring in action” and we are proud to name them Mentor of the Year!

GTSC Strategic Partner of the Year

Hagerty Consulting

From the moment the former administrator of FEMA signed on to join the Homeland Security Today Editorial Board, it was full speed ahead! Executive Chairman of Hagerty Consulting Brock Long joined the Board, started writing a monthly column on all things emergency management, and engaged his team to contribute their thought leadership to HSToday — especially the commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Add to that joining us for webinars and contributing to our strategic plan and you have one of our most engaged strategic partners … ever! Huge thanks and appreciation to Hagerty Consulting’s contributions and commitment to our mission!

GTSC Strategic Advisor of the Year

Debbie Dowling, Partner, Deep Water Point, LLC

Strategic Advisors to GTSC offer their advice and suggestions on how we continue to lead the homeland community — both in substance and messaging. Debbie has continuously supported GTSC through her endorsement, business development efforts, strategic advice, financial support, and generally being a wonderful spirit to have among us. She has fought for Deep Water Point’s alliance with GTSC, encouraged new companies to join the Coalition, gone on record supporting us through her wonderful endorsement, and continues to think of how she can help GTSC thrive. Debbie has always thought about the needs of GTSC and how supporting us helps the community rise.