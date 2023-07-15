Leeds Bradford Airport Selects Leidos to Deliver New Security Checkpoint Technologies

Leidos has announced that Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) in the U.K. will be deploying the company’s ClearScan™ carry-on baggage scanners, ProPassage™ Automated Tray Return Systems and the Mosaic™ Enterprise Software Platform to modernize the airport’s security checkpoints.

Leidos will deliver four integrated ClearScan and ProPassage lanes. ClearScan is a computed tomography (CT) scanner with advanced, threat detection algorithms. This capability eliminates the need to remove electronics and approved liquids from carry-on baggage. With ProPassage, trays are automatically fed to passengers to divest their belongings for screening. These key systems will improve both passenger and staff satisfaction by increasing operational efficiencies. The integrated lanes will also deliver higher throughput enabling LBA to meet the latest UK security requirements.

Through this upgrade, LBA will also deploy Mosaic, Leidos’ enterprise software platform. This solution integrates and analyzes real-time data to create a centralized security management system. This will give LBA the ability to upgrade to centralized image processing (CIP) capabilities. The initial deployment is for four primary and six secondary viewing stations, as well as one supervisor station.

With Mosaic, LBA gains access to a real-time business intelligence tool to better manage the passenger flow at checkpoints, security bottlenecks and planned system downtime. Mosaic is a genuine Open Architecture solution designed from the outset to facilitate the integration of both third-party equipment and technology.

“This is an important component of our plan to modernize LBA,” said Damian Ives, Chief Operating Officer & Accountable Manager at Leeds Bradford Airport. “When installed, Leidos’ industry-leading equipment will make traveling through our airport a faster and smoother experience for passengers, enabling us to operate more efficiently and continue to meet the highest standards of safety.”

“With travel demands hitting or exceeding pre-pandemic levels, the right technologies can help deliver the highest level of threat detection and a more seamless experience for passengers,” said Brad Buswell, Senior Vice President and Operations Manager at Leidos. “We are delighted to work with Leeds Bradford Airport and provide our advanced security solutions.”

The first lanes are expected to be installed in the fourth quarter of 2023 with project completion in early 2024.

Leidos is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

