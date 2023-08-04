Leidos Announces AI Collaboration With Microsoft

Leidos has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Microsoft aimed at leveraging each company’s unique strengths in the market to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) transformation for new and existing customers in the public sector. A near-term priority for co-development is in the area of generative AI solutions to support organizational efficiency, enhanced productivity and cross domain applications.

“Leidos is continuously exploring opportunities to accelerate solving our customers’ hardest problems,” said Steve Hull, Executive Vice President, Enterprise and Cyber Solutions Operation, Leidos. “This agreement will help enable co-innovation utilizing the latest cloud and AI technologies.”

Leidos recently completed a successful migration of 20 critical support applications from an on-premise data center to Microsoft’s Azure Government cloud environment in support of the U.S. Navy. This migration was part of Leidos’ ongoing support of the Department of the Navy’s Next Generation Enterprise Network (NGEN) Service Management, Integration, and Transport (SMIT) program, enabling the Navy to monitor, maintain, and secure the Navy and Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI) with increased efficiency and collaboration without compromising security.

“Our collaboration with Leidos will help accelerate adoption of cloud-driven solutions to improve our customers’ operations,” said Angela Heise, Corporate Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector, Microsoft. “Leidos’ expertise in national security operations coupled with Microsoft’s advanced cloud, cyber, and AI technologies will enable our two organizations to develop innovative solutions to address a wide range of complex challenges faced by public sector organizations around the world.”

Leidos and Microsoft are committed to building a partner ecosystem that can identify customer challenges and work together responsibly and efficiently to solve them.

Leidos is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

Read more at Leidos