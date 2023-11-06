Leidos Announces New Leadership

Leidos, a global leader in technology solutions and services, today announced a realignment of its operating groups and changes to its corporate leadership structure and personnel, effective Jan. 1, 2024. These changes will help position the company to execute its ambitious, long-term strategy and achieve success on all measures.
“These leaders bring a combination of expertise, vision, and unwavering dedication that is essential for guiding Leidos into the next decade. With this exceptional leadership at the top table and the dedication of our entire team, I am confident that our trajectory of innovation and success will continue and accelerate,” said Chief Executive Officer Tom Bell.
The company will be organized into five sectors:
- Health and Civil Sector led by President Liz Porter
- National Security Sector led by President Roy Stevens
- Commercial and International Sector led by President Vicki Schmanske
- Digital Modernization Sector led by President Steve Hull
- Defense Systems Sector led by President Cindy Gruensfelder. Gruensfelder joins Leidos bringing decades of extensive Aerospace and Defense platform engineering and program management experience. Leidos Dynetics will continue to be led by President Steve Cook.