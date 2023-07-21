Leidos Awarded $375M Contract to Support Director of National Intelligence

Leidos was recently awarded a prime contract to provide intelligence, technical, financial and management services to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). The single award, cost-plus-award-fee contract has a one-year base period of performance and six one-year options. The awarded value is $375 million.

Leidos will work to maximize synergies and efficiencies for ODNI by aligning intelligence, technical, financial and management services with clear lines of contractor responsibility. This will help enable ODNI to execute its responsibilities, achieve the DNI’s vision and support effective and efficient mission success to the intelligence community.

Through this contract Leidos will provide analytic, intelligence management, and systems analysis support covering a wide range of regional and functional topics. These intelligence services will operate in an environment where priorities continuously and quickly evolve. Technical services include systems integration, cybersecurity, science and technology, counterintelligence, IT project management, security and risk management. Additional management services include supporting facilities, assets, logistics and information.

Leidos is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

