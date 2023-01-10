Leidos Awarded Subcontract by Accenture Federal to Support Cloud Modernization at CDC

Leidos has been awarded a subcontract by Accenture Federal Services (AFS) to support cloud modernization services for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The time and materials (T&M) subcontract, part of the $189 million Accenture award, includes a one-year base period of performance with two one-year options as well as one six-month option.

Under the subcontract, Leidos will focus on four major tasks, including application rationalization, project initiation and planning, cloud modernization, and application sustainment and modernization. This support will help the CDC transition its systems into secured cloud solutions. It will also enable more effective public health data gathering, validation, analytics, forecasting and decision-making.

“We are excited to team with Accenture Federal Services and support the CDC’s digital modernization journey,” said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. “Through our experience and technical expertise migrating legacy systems, Leidos will accelerate the CDC’s performance and execution. We’re proud to support this mission and the CDC’s work protecting the health of the American people.”

Accenture Federal is a member of the Government Technology & Services Coalition, a non-profit organization for government contractors in the homeland security market.

