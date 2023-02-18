Leidos to Upgrade Passenger Screening Systems to Reduce False Alarms

Leidos has been awarded a contract by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to upgrade TSA’s full fleet of Pro:Vision® Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) systems used at airport security checkpoints with a new artificial intelligence-based algorithm. This upgrade will help strengthen airport security with an improved threat detection methodology designed to significantly reduce false alarms.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to work with the TSA to further improve the technology and the passenger screening experience at security checkpoints,” said Brad Buswell, Senior Vice President and Operations Manager at Leidos. “These new algorithms will help reduce false alarms that lead to unnecessary pat downs and checkpoint inefficiencies.”

The upgrade represents the continued collaboration between the TSA and Leidos to progressively enhance the nation’s security posture against evolving threats. The software update is expected to take several months. Leidos will continue to work with the TSA to update more than 1,000 Pro:Vision® AIT systems.

