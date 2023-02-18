Liberty Defense Launches AI Platform for Improved Automatic Detection in the HEXWAVE System

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd has announced that it has readied for use in the field its proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, a core part of its HEXWAVE walkthrough people screening system.

AI is transforming every part of the technology sector by creating intelligent machines that simulate human intelligence to do things like perform complex tasks, reduce human errors, predict outcomes, and make decisions.

“The HEXWAVE truly delivers next generation capability, and we are always training and optimizing our AI platform to make the system ‘future proof’ so we can help our customers stay one step ahead of emerging threats and bad actors,” says Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. “We will be able to deliver over-the-air software updates to systems in the field in the future and have the capability to develop custom algorithms for different customers and market needs.”

Liberty’s AI-based HEXWAVE system provides automatic threat detection – in real time – of metallic objects and also non-metallic threats like plastic, liquid, and powder explosives, 3D printed ghost guns, or other prohibited items.

The Liberty Defense proprietary AI platform uses AI machine learning and deep learning algorithms to train the system to recognize specific objects at speeds no human eye or brain could compute. The AI is designed to view massive amounts of imaging data in real time to alarm on concealed threats and give security operators the go/no-decision. The AI has been trained to also ignore common items like cell phones, wallets, and keys, that can be left in pockets with jackets left on for quicker screening.

“To get the AI to commercial readiness has been a huge undertaking and we are finally ready to get this in the hands of customers,” says Michael Lanzaro, President and CTO of Liberty Defense. “We were able to use the data collected during beta testing at customer sites to enhance the system’s detection performance. We are excited to introduce our AI platform to the market.”

Read more at Liberty Defense