Liberty Defense Receives TSA Contract Award for Screening Aviation Workforce

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd., a provider for concealed weapons and threat detection solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received a contract award for $500,000 USD as part of the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) On-Person Screening Capability Program for demonstration and evaluation of the HEXWAVE™ and its expanded capabilities for screening Aviation Workers at a TSA designated location to enhance detection and throughput performance.

Liberty’s HEXWAVE product, a next-generation, high throughput, contactless threat detection system for concealed metallic and non-metallic objects, uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide automated decisions to security operators when screening Aviation Workers accessing secure areas at US airports. HEXWAVE is:

capable of detecting both metal and non-metal threats, such as explosives and plastic weapons;

trained to ignore common benign objects, such as phones, keys, belts, wallets, and watches; and

able to provide enhanced screening detection with fewer false alarms at high throughput rates.

“We commend the TSA for expanding screening of aviation workers to reduce the threat potential at US airports,” said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. “Liberty Defense will be working closely with the TSA to provide overall screening effectiveness with security being the number one priority, but also improving the throughput for a practical and effective process.”

The proposed HEXWAVE solution will detect TSA-specific threats and will expand HEXWAVE’s existing capabilities to train its Automated Threat Recognition (ATR) system to the TSA’s criteria.