66.9 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation Security
Subject Matter AreasAirport & Aviation SecurityIndustry

Liberty Defense Receives TSA Contract Award for Screening Aviation Workforce

The proposed HEXWAVE solution will detect TSA-specific threats and will expand its Automated Threat Recognition (ATR) system to the TSA’s criteria.

By Homeland Security Today

Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd., a provider for concealed weapons and threat detection solutions, is pleased to announce that it has received a contract award for $500,000 USD as part of the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) On-Person Screening Capability Program for demonstration and evaluation of the HEXWAVE™ and its expanded capabilities for screening Aviation Workers at a TSA designated location to enhance detection and throughput performance.

Liberty’s HEXWAVE product, a next-generation, high throughput, contactless threat detection system for concealed metallic and non-metallic objects, uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide automated decisions to security operators when screening Aviation Workers accessing secure areas at US airports. HEXWAVE is:

  • capable of detecting both metal and non-metal threats, such as explosives and plastic weapons;
  • trained to ignore common benign objects, such as phones, keys, belts, wallets, and watches; and
  • able to provide enhanced screening detection with fewer false alarms at high throughput rates.

“We commend the TSA for expanding screening of aviation workers to reduce the threat potential at US airports,” said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. “Liberty Defense will be working closely with the TSA to provide overall screening effectiveness with security being the number one priority, but also improving the throughput for a practical and effective process.”

The proposed HEXWAVE solution will detect TSA-specific threats and will expand HEXWAVE’s existing capabilities to train its Automated Threat Recognition (ATR) system to the TSA’s criteria.

Previous articleFDA Amends Emergency Use Authorizations to Allow COVID-19 Booster Shots
Next articleNECP Webinar: Addressing the Ransomware Threat to Emergency Communications
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.