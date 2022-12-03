LMI Acquires Synaptech

LMI has acquired Synaptech, which creates digital engineering, modeling, and simulation software for the national security and space industries.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Synaptech is known for its Rapid Analysis and Prototyping Toolkit for Resiliency, which provides a scalable architecture for modeling, simulation, analysis, and visualization for the space warfighting domain, as well as cross-domain warfare integration.

Zac Gorrell and Elias Peroulas, CEO, CTO and co-founders of Synaptech, will lead LMI’s space business moving forward.

Read more at LMI