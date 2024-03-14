78.2 F
LMI Secures $65 Million Contract to Support GCSS-Army Program Management Office

LMI has been chosen for a significant role in bolstering the efficiency and effectiveness of the U.S. Army’s Global Combat Support System-Army (GCSS-Army) Program Management Office (PMO). The five-year, $65 million contract underscores LMI’s commitment to advancing program management, business transformation, and offering technical, financial, and professional advisory support to the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS).

GCSS-Army, a Systems Applications and Products (SAP)-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, stands as a linchpin in streamlining the Army’s vital logistics operations, including supply chain management, maintenance, property accountability, and financial management processes. With an extensive user base of approximately 200,000 Soldiers and civilians deployed across nearly every Department of Defense (DOD) location, the significance of GCSS-Army in enhancing the Army’s logistical capabilities on a global scale cannot be overstated.

Karen Goodson, Vice President of LMI’s Army submarket, affirmed, “GCSS-Army serves as the cornerstone in bolstering combat power across the operational force. We are thrilled to continue our partnership with PEO EIS, offering our expertise to drive innovation and deliver future capabilities aimed at supporting Soldiers in their daily logistics missions.”

LMI’s role extends beyond mere support; it involves integrating cutting-edge solutions crucial for the ongoing modernization of the GCSS-Army program, aligning with the Army’s evolving needs. Notably, LMI has been instrumental in spearheading initiatives such as the Enterprise Aviation effort, which saw the integration of 60,000 new users within the Army aviation community. Moreover, LMI is positioning the GCSS-Army program for seamless convergence with the U.S. Army’s forthcoming Enterprise Business System-Convergence (EBS-C) solution.

Jon Baba, Senior Vice President of LMI’s defense market, highlighted the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering value-added services and technical thought leadership to the U.S. Army. “Our collaboration with the Joint Logistics Enterprise is pivotal in enhancing situational awareness and decision-making capabilities critical for sustaining current operations and meeting future demands,” he remarked.

Having served as a trusted partner to the GCSS-Army PMO for over two decades, LMI’s involvement spans the entire system lifecycle. From design and development to deployment, fielding, and continuous modernization, LMI’s contributions have been instrumental in enhancing integrated logistics capabilities, thus empowering the warfighter with decision superiority on the battlefield.

